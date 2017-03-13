Submit on Monday, March 13th, 2017 22:59

Activity is continuing for Arianespace’s next flight – an Ariane 5 dual-payload mission on 21 March (UTC) with the SGDC and Koreasat-7 telecommunications satellites, to be performed from the Spaceport in French Guiana.

Related Post:Apstar-9 delivered to customerThaicom subsidiary orders satellite from CGWICCGWIC buys rockets, satellites en grosChina and Bolivia sign TKSat-1 contractBolivia, China sign satellite launching agreementNigComSat-2 and -3 framework agreement signedChina to help Laos with satellite technologyBolivia likely to buy Chinese satelliteZemanta