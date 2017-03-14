Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 22:58

SpaceX has postponed the launch of EchoStar 23 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, scheduled for 14 March (UTC), owing to high winds.

Related Post:Sounding rocket launched to calibrate SDO instrumentDMSP-F19 launch timeComSpOC expands provider network to track GEO debris threatsUpdate: Mysterious Chinese satellite launchChina’s latest weather satellite completes in-orbit testingImproved solid rocket booster to be tested next springInternational Global Precipitation Measurement mission data goes publicNew communication with Philae – commands executed successfullyZemanta