Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Delay of the day II: H-IIA/IGS Radar 5

Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 22:57

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has delayed the launch of an H-IIA rocket with the Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) Radar 5 reconnaissance satellite from Tanegashima Space Center.

Related Post:Sounding rocket launched to calibrate SDO instrumentDMSP-F19 launch timeComSpOC expands provider network to track GEO debris threatsUpdate: Mysterious Chinese satellite launchChina’s latest weather satellite completes in-orbit testingImproved solid rocket booster to be tested next springInternational Global Precipitation Measurement mission data goes publicNew communication with Philae – commands executed successfullyZemanta

Related Post:

Zemanta

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»