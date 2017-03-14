Delay of the day II: H-IIA/IGS Radar 5
Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 22:57
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has delayed the launch of an H-IIA rocket with the Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) Radar 5 reconnaissance satellite from Tanegashima Space Center.
