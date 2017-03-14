Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 22:57

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has delayed the launch of an H-IIA rocket with the Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) Radar 5 reconnaissance satellite from Tanegashima Space Center.

Related Post:Sounding rocket launched to calibrate SDO instrumentDMSP-F19 launch timeComSpOC expands provider network to track GEO debris threatsUpdate: Mysterious Chinese satellite launchChina’s latest weather satellite completes in-orbit testingImproved solid rocket booster to be tested next springInternational Global Precipitation Measurement mission data goes publicNew communication with Philae – commands executed successfullyZemanta