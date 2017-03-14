Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 22:56

UrtheCast Corp. announced that it will receive approximately C$17.6 million in funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s Industrial Technologies Office as part of its Strategic Aerospace & Defense Initiative (SADI) programme.

