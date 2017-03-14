UrtheCast receives C$17.6 million of state funding
Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 22:56
UrtheCast Corp. announced that it will receive approximately C$17.6 million in funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s Industrial Technologies Office as part of its Strategic Aerospace & Defense Initiative (SADI) programme.
Related Post:Sounding rocket launched to calibrate SDO instrumentDMSP-F19 launch timeComSpOC expands provider network to track GEO debris threatsUpdate: Mysterious Chinese satellite launchChina’s latest weather satellite completes in-orbit testingImproved solid rocket booster to be tested next springInternational Global Precipitation Measurement mission data goes publicNew communication with Philae – commands executed successfullyZemanta
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.