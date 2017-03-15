Submit on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 22:59

The U.S. Air Force announced the award of the second competitively sourced National Security Space (NSS) launch services contract in more than a decade. Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) was awarded a contract for Global Positioning System (GPS) III Launch Services.

