Falcon 9 lofts EchoStar 23
Submit on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: EchoStar 23 [EchoStar XXIII]; Date: 16 March 2017, 0600 UTC, Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The satellite was succvessfully deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
