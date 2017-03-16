WGS-9 pre-launch details
Submit on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 22:58
The ULA Delta IV rocket carrying the WGS-9 satellite for the U.S. Air Force is scheduled for 18/19 March (UTC). The Delta IV is set to lift off from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
