Submit on Friday, March 17th, 2017 22:58

Arianespace’s dual-payload mission to orbit telecommunications satellites for Brazil and South Korea has been given the go-ahead for a lift-off from the Spaceport in French Guiana on 21 March, carrying the SGDC and Koreasat-7 relay platforms.

