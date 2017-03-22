Cygnus launch aboard Atlas V now indefinitely on hold
Submit on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 22:59
The launch of the ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the OA-7 Cygnus spacecraft for Orbital ATK and NASA has been postponed indefinitely.
Related Post:NASA wants input on lunar communications, navigationSpacehab unveils ARCTUS websiteRaytheon receives new code from GPS satelliteChinese satellite mysterySpirent simulates Japan’s Quazi Zenith Satellite SystemHarris donates OS/COMET to FalconSAT programmeWorldSpace supports European satellite radio standardLockheed Martin dedicates software development siteZemanta
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.