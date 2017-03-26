Submit on Sunday, March 26th, 2017 22:58

NASA has selected ten studies under the Planetary Science Deep Space SmallSat Studies (PSDS3) programme, to develop mission concepts using small satellites to investigate Venus, Earth’s moon, asteroids, Mars and the outer planets.

