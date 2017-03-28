Submit on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 22:59

ISRO confirmed there had been an anomaly aboard the agency’s RISAT-1 radar imaging satellite but said it was not connected to a shedding event reported earlier by NASA.

Related Post:Iridium Opens Ground Station In NorwayNew Iridium Satellite Ground Station Opens in AlaskaChina Spacecom to activate Iridium satellite gatewayIridium opens Alaska gatewaySwedish Galileo ground station inauguratedCiel Satellite to break ground on satellite control centreNera Satcom to upgrade Telenor Earth stationsAirbus Defence and Space opens Skynet ground station in AustraliaSovrn