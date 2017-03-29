Satellite News

Organisational changes at Arianespace

Arianespace shareholders voted unanimously to convert the launch operator and subsidiary of Airbus Safran Launchers to an SAS (simplified joint-stock company) at the company’s Annual General Meeting, held in Paris on 27 March.

