Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

JWST completes acoustic and vibration tests

Submit on Thursday, March 30th, 2017 22:59

At NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the James Webb Space Telescope team completed the acoustic and vibration portions of environmental testing on the telescope.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«