Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter completes 50,000 Mars orbits
Submit on Thursday, March 30th, 2017 22:56
NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) completed its 50,000th orbit around Mars this week. The orbiter continues diverse science observations of Mars and communications-relay service for two active Mars rovers, Curiosity and Opportunity.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.