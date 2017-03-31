Astro Aerospace selected for Inmarsat 6 antenna reflectors
Astro Aerospace, a Northrop Grumman business, has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to provide the nine meter L-band mesh reflectors for two Inmarsat 6 satellites.
