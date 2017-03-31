Satellite News

MDA to provide communication subsystems for ISS

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. has received an Authorisation To Proceed from The Boeing Company for the provision of three Ku-Band communication subsystems that will replace ageing Ku-Band communication subsystems.

