MDA to provide communication subsystems for ISS
Submit on Friday, March 31st, 2017 22:56
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. has received an Authorisation To Proceed from The Boeing Company for the provision of three Ku-Band communication subsystems that will replace ageing Ku-Band communication subsystems.
