‘Used’ Falcon 9 launches SES-10
Submit on Friday, March 31st, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: SES-10; Date: 30 March 2017, 2227 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. SES-10 became the first geostationary commercial satellite to ever launch on a rocket with a first-stage that had flown before.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.