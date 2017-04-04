Cassini mission prepares for ‘grand finale’ at Saturn
Submit on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 22:56
On 26 April, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will make the first in a series of dives through the 2,400-kilometer wide gap between Saturn and its rings as part of the mission’s grand finale.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.