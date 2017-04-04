Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Cassini mission prepares for ‘grand finale’ at Saturn

On 26 April, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will make the first in a series of dives through the 2,400-kilometer wide gap between Saturn and its rings as part of the mission’s grand finale.

