SSL and NASA successfully complete first Restore-L milestone
Submit on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 22:57
Space Systems Loral (SSL) announced that it successfully completed the Systems Requirements Review (SRR) for the Restore-L project to demonstrate satellite servicing in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
