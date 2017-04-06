Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 22:57

The 7th European Conference on Space Debris, to be held 18-21 April at ESA’s Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, will be opened by ESA Director General January Woerner and NASA’s former orbital debris chief scientist Donald Kessler.

