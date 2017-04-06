Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 22:58

Russia’s first ground station of the Automated Warning System on Hazardous Situations in Outer Space (ASPOS OKP) aimed at monitoring orbital debris was opened in Brazil, a spokesman of the Roskosmos state corporation was quoted as saying.

