Russia opens ground station to monitor space debris in Brazil
Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 22:58
Russia’s first ground station of the Automated Warning System on Hazardous Situations in Outer Space (ASPOS OKP) aimed at monitoring orbital debris was opened in Brazil, a spokesman of the Roskosmos state corporation was quoted as saying.
