Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 22:56

SES announced that its Board of Directors approved a restructuring of SES’s go-to-market organisation model with the creation of two highly focused business units, SES Video and SES Networks, focusing on the video- and data-centric segments in which SES operates.

