SES announces restructuring
Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 22:56
SES announced that its Board of Directors approved a restructuring of SES’s go-to-market organisation model with the creation of two highly focused business units, SES Video and SES Networks, focusing on the video- and data-centric segments in which SES operates.
Related Post:German spy satellite launched by Russian rocketFourth Iranian satellite launchedGSLV returns to flight with INSAT-4CR launchLast Molniya-M launches Russian early warning satelliteChina launches high-res radar satelliteChina launches third mapping satelliteLast launch of the year (probably)China launches SJ 16-2Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.