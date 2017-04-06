Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 22:59

Ukraine’s State Space Agency Chairman Yuriy Radchenko said that Ukraine is expected to carry out launch of its Lybid 1 telecommunications satellite in the fourth quarter of 2017.

