Submit on Monday, April 10th, 2017 22:59

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA have announced the schedule of the launch of Michibiki No. 2, the latest spacecraft in the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, aboard H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 34.

Related Post:Gogo Partners with SES to offer broadband aboard commercial airlinesGogo launches in-flight connectivity serviceSES and Gogo sign major satellite capacity dealRomantis takes capacity on SES’ NSS-12SES and Global Eagle Entertainment double capacityGlobal Crossing books new SES World Skies capacityGogo partners with Intelsat on major capacity agreementOrange Business Services renews contract with SESSovrn