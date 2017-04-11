Submit on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 22:59

NASA said it is investing in 22 early-stage technology proposals that have the potential to transform future human and robotic exploration missions, introduce new exploration capabilities, and significantly improve current approaches to building and operating aerospace systems.

