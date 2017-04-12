GMI instrument completes three years in orbit
Submit on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 22:55
The Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Microwave Imager (GMI), designed and built by Ball Aerospace for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is entering its fourth year of service.
Related Post:Larry Boisvert appointed new CSA PresidentWorst catastrophe in space history – or in space ‘journalism’?‘Space station moves to avoid debris’ — notWho’s next?It’s changing in the big skyBoisvert Named President Of CSAA truly cloaked booster?The Ariane dilemmaSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 10:55 pm and is filed under ANNIVERSARIES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.