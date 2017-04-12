Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

GMI instrument completes three years in orbit

Submit on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 22:55

The Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Microwave Imager (GMI), designed and built by Ball Aerospace for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is entering its fourth year of service.

