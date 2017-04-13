Submit on Thursday, April 13th, 2017 22:59

On 10 April 2017, Naoki Okumura, President of JAXA, and Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of CNES, signed an Implementing Arrangement on Martian Moons Exploration (MMX).

