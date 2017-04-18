Submit on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Atlas V; Payload: OA-7/Cygnus; Date: 18 April 2017, 1511 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The mission was flown for Orbital ATK under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract and the payload will deliver supplies, equipment and experiments to astronauts aboard the ISS.

