NASA approves instruments for ESA JUICE mission to Jupiter
Submit on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 22:57
NASA’s partnership in a future European Space Agency (ESA) mission to Jupiter and its moons has cleared a key milestone, moving from preliminary instrument design to implementation phase.
Related Post:Primary GOES-R instrument cleared for installation onto spacecraftNASA’s LADEE spacecraft gets final science instrument installedFirst GOES-R instrument ready to be installed onto spacecraftNew NASA moon mission begins integration of science instrumentsYet another Kosmic explosionNASA Mars Odyssey spacecraft reboots successfullyAstrium delivers radar instrument for Sentinel-1AFirst JPSS-1 satellite instrument ready for installationSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.