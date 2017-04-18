Submit on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 22:58

Thales Alenia Space has sent South Korea the third of three panels making up the communications payloads on the two GEO-KOMPSAT-2 satellites being built by Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

Related Post:Primary GOES-R instrument cleared for installation onto spacecraftNASA’s LADEE spacecraft gets final science instrument installedFirst GOES-R instrument ready to be installed onto spacecraftNew NASA moon mission begins integration of science instrumentsYet another Kosmic explosionNASA Mars Odyssey spacecraft reboots successfullyAstrium delivers radar instrument for Sentinel-1AFirst JPSS-1 satellite instrument ready for installationSovrn