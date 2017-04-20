Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 22:56

Arianespace announced that it will launch Horizons 3e, a satellite belonging to the Horizons joint venture owned by Intelsat and Sky Perfect JSAT.

Related Post:Russia can’t help itPoor policemenBlame gameRussia to close SvobodnyMaybe tin foil hats for Russian spacecraft will help?Russian military satellite to monitor ISS?…and you thought this was the 21st century…and you thought this was the 21st century (Part II)Sovrn