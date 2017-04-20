Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 22:57

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the GSAT-9 communication satellite, also known as South Asia satellite, aboard a GSLV rocket on 5 May from Sriharikota.

