Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-04; Date: 20 April 2017, 0713 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The manned transport spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for another mission to the International Space Station.

