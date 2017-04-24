Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:56

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. has successfully completed hot-fire qualification tests of an engine that demonstrates the ability to meet reusability requirements for Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner crew module propulsion system.

