Aerojet Rocketdyne completes MR-104J qualification tests
Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:56
Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. has successfully completed hot-fire qualification tests of an engine that demonstrates the ability to meet reusability requirements for Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner crew module propulsion system.
