Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:59

The Kourou spaceport in French Guiana can resume its operations after French and French Guianese officials signed an “Accord de Guyane” agreement, thus likely ending the social unrest that has disrupted public life and delayed rocket launches.

