Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Arianespace expected to resume launch activities soon

Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:59

The Kourou spaceport in French Guiana can resume its operations after French and French Guianese officials signed an “Accord de Guyane” agreement, thus likely ending the social unrest that has disrupted public life and delayed rocket launches.

Related Post:Ball Aerospace-built Suomi NPP celebrates 5 years on orbitITT delivers CrIS sensor for NPP satelliteBall Aerospace begins final integration and test for OMPS instrumentTDRS-4 mission complete; spacecraft retired from active serviceOrbital ATK selected to build next U.S. civilian weather satellitesGOES-N completes in-orbit testingIntegral Systems awarded contract for Taiwan’s NSPO ground segmentPhoenix healthy and on course, fine weather expected for landingSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
«
»

Arianespace expected to resume launch activities soon

Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:59

The Kourou spaceport in French Guiana can resume its operations after French and French Guianese officials signed an “Accord de Guyane” agreement, thus likely ending the social unrest that has disrupted public life and delayed rocket launches.

Related Post:AIM spacecraft arrives at launch siteFirst Minotaur IV launches first SBSS satelliteMost advanced commercial spysat launched by Delta IIDelta II lofts second Italian dual-use radar satelliteMost advance commercial imaging satellite launchedMost advanced commercial imaging satellite launchedThird Italian radar satellite launched by Delta IISecond-to-last GPS IIF satellite launchedSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»