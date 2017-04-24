Satellite News

Cygnus successfully completes rendezvous and berthing with ISS

Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:58

Orbital ATK announced that its Cygnus spacecraft successfully completed rendezvous and berthing with the International Space Station. Known as OA-7, the mission marks the company’s seventh cargo delivery mission under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-1) contract. Also on board are 38 small satellites.

