Submit on Monday, April 24th, 2017 22:57

The fifth Lockheed Martin-built Mobile User Objective System (MUOS-5) satellite is now delivering secure, beyond-line-of-sight communications to troops with legacy Ultra High Frequency (UHF) radios.

