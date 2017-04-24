MUOS-5 legacy UHF payload operational
The fifth Lockheed Martin-built Mobile User Objective System (MUOS-5) satellite is now delivering secure, beyond-line-of-sight communications to troops with legacy Ultra High Frequency (UHF) radios.
