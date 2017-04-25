Submit on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 22:59

The launch of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) carrying GSAT-9 [aka South Asia Satellite], is scheduled on Friday, 5 May 2017 at 1127 UTC.

