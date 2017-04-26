Arianespace missions scheduled for May and June
The Spaceport in French Guiana has resumed its pace for Arianespace’s busy 2017 mission manifest, with operations recommencing for the three subsequent launches – using two Ariane 5s and one Soyuz.
