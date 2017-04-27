Submit on Thursday, April 27th, 2017 22:59

NASA’s Dawn spacecraft is preparing to observe Ceres on 29 April from an “opposition” position, directly between the dwarf planet’s Occator Crater and the Sun. While preparing for this observation, one of Dawn’s two remaining reaction wheels stopped functioning on 23 April.

