Submit on Thursday, April 27th, 2017 22:57

Iridium Communications Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2017.

Related Post:NASA’s Space Launch System booster completes second ground testDate set for second SLS booster qualification ground testNASA, Orbital ATK prepare for second SLS booster ground testSTS-123 launch date confirmedNASA sub-scale solid-rocket motor tests material for Space Launch SystemATK passes critical design review for NASA’s SLS boosterNASA and ATK complete avionics and controls testing for SLS boosterNASA selects Space Launch System advanced booster proposalsSovrn