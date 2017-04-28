TAS delivers METIS instrument, heat shield for Solar Orbiter
Submit on Friday, April 28th, 2017 22:59
Thales Alenia Space announced two milestones in the Solar Orbiter mission to investigate the Sun and the heliosphere. It has completed construction of the heat shield on behalf of Airbus Defence and Space for the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter spacecraft, and delivered to the Italian space agency ASI the scientific instrument METIS (Multi-Element Telescope for Imaging and Spectroscopy).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.