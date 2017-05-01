USAF releases final RFP for new rideshare capability
The U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) released a final request for proposal for the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapters, or LDPE.
