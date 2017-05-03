Submit on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 22:59

The heavy-lift Ariane 5 for Arianespace’s fourth flight of 2017 is now in the launch zone, poised for a dual-payload mission from the Spaceport in French Guiana on 4 May to orbit telecommunications relay platforms for Brazil and South Korea.

Related Post:TV Shows Online All in One PlaceEducational Programming Made Easier With Satellite TVMake Satellite TV Educational for the FamilyBody and Mind Ameliorated by Satellite TVControlling Your Kid’s Time on Watching Cable TVIs Parental and Governmental Control of Satellite TV Necessary?The Many Ways Your Satellite TV Connection Can Benefit Your KidsThe Cost of TelevisionSovrn