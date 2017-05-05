GSLV launches India’s South Asia Satellite
Rocket: GSLV-F09; Payload: GSAT-9 [South Asia Satellite]; Date: 5 May 2017, 1127 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India. The satellite was successfully deployed into a 169 km x 36,105 km x 20.65 degrees Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.
