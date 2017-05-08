Chang Zheng-5 rocket arrives at Wenchang launch base
May 8th, 2017
A Chang Zheng-5 has arrived in Wenchang in south China’s Hainan Province for the launch of the Shijian-18 communication satellite, scheduled for June, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said.
