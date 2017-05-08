Submit on Monday, May 8th, 2017 22:58

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 (OTV-4), the U.S. Air Force’s unmanned, reusable space plane, landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility on 7 May 2017.

