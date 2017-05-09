Submit on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 22:57

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. announced that its Quebec subsidiary has signed a Letter of Intent with the Government of Quebec to establish a Satellite Centre of Excellence in Montreal.

