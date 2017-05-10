Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ethiopia’s INSA agency selects Eutelsat for new TV platform

Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 22:57

Ethiopia’s Information Network Security Agency (INSA), in charge of the transformation of the country’s high-tech and security industry, officialised the launch of Ethiosat, its new TV platform.

Related Post:Indian PSLV launches five satellitesPSLV brings Indian probe on its way to the moonIndia’s PSLV launches seven satellitesCountdown commences for the launch of PSLV-C19, RISAT-1India tests scramjet engine combustor moduleGSLV returns to flight with INSAT-4CR launchCartosat-2 pre-launch detailsIndian space capsule successfully recoveredSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»