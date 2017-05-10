Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 22:59

JAXA is developing the main engine for its next-generation H-III rocket, which could see service in fiscal 2020. This marks the first time in about 20 years that Japan has been developing main rocket engines.

Related Post:Indian PSLV launches five satellitesPSLV brings Indian probe on its way to the moonIndia’s PSLV launches seven satellitesCountdown commences for the launch of PSLV-C19, RISAT-1India tests scramjet engine combustor moduleGSLV returns to flight with INSAT-4CR launchCartosat-2 pre-launch detailsIndian space capsule successfully recoveredSovrn