Japan’s H-III may be ready in 2020
Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 22:59
JAXA is developing the main engine for its next-generation H-III rocket, which could see service in fiscal 2020. This marks the first time in about 20 years that Japan has been developing main rocket engines.
Related Post:Indian PSLV launches five satellitesPSLV brings Indian probe on its way to the moonIndia’s PSLV launches seven satellitesCountdown commences for the launch of PSLV-C19, RISAT-1India tests scramjet engine combustor moduleGSLV returns to flight with INSAT-4CR launchCartosat-2 pre-launch detailsIndian space capsule successfully recoveredSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.